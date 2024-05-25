MagazineBuy Print

List of FA Cup winners: Which teams have won the tournament so far after Man United beats Man City 2-1?

First played in the 1871-72 season, the tournament has gone on to become a platform for smaller clubs to stand on an equal footing with the larger Premier League sides.

Published : May 25, 2024 20:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The FA Cup trophy displayed inside the Wembley Stadium before the final between Manchester City and Manchester United.
The FA Cup trophy displayed inside the Wembley Stadium before the final between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

The FA Cup trophy displayed inside the Wembley Stadium before the final between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The FA Cup, the oldest national tournament in the world, is set to see a repeat of the last season’s summit clash, with Manchester City and Manchester United fighting for the trophy on Saturday at Wembley.

First played in the 1871-72, the tournament has gone on to become a platform for smaller clubs to stand on an equal footing with the larger Premier League sides.

The most recent example of such a case would be Coventry City almost knocking Man United out in the semifinals, with an equaliser in the second-half extra time and eventually forcing a penalty shootout, which United ultimately won 4-2.

The winner of the tournament secures a spot in the Europa League, irrespective of where it finished in the league table, and also in the FA Community Shield.

Following are the winners of the FA Cup over the years:

Season Winners
1871-72 Wanderers FC
1872-73 Wanderers FC
1873-74 Oxford University
1874-75 Royal Engineers
1875-76 Wanderers FC
1876-77 Wanderers FC
1877-78 Wanderers FC
1878-79 Old Etonians
1879-80 Clapham Rovers
1880-81 Old Casthusians
1881-82 Old Etonians
1882-83 Blackburn Olympic
1883-84 Blackburn Rovers
1884-85 Blackburn Rovers
1885-86 Blackburn Rovers
1886-87 Aston Villa
1887-88 West Bromwich Albion
1888-89 Preston North End
1889-90 Blackburn Rovers
1890-91 Blackburn Rovers
1891-92 West Bromwich Albion
1892-93 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1893-94 Notts County
1894-95 Aston Villa
1895-96 Sheffield Wednesday
1896-97 Aston Villa
1897-98 Nottingham Forest
1898-99 Sheffield United
1899-1900 Bury FC
1900-01 Tottenham Hotspur
1901-02 Sheffield United
1902-03 Bury FC
1903-04 Manchester City
1904-05 Aston Villa
1905-06 Everton
1906-07 Sheffield Wednesday
1907-08 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1908-09 Manchester United
1909-10 Newcastle United
1910-11 Bradford City
1911-12 Barnsley
1912-13 Aston Villa
1913-14 Burnley
1914-15 Sheffield United
1919-20 Aston Villa
1920-21 Tottenham Hotspur
1921-22 Huddersfield Town
1922-23 Bolton Wanderers
1923-24 Newcastle United
1924-25 Sheffield United
1925-26 Bolton Wanderers
1926-27 Cardiff City
1927-28 Blackburn Rovers
1928-29 Bolton Wanderers
1929-30 Arsenal
1930-31 West Bromwich Albion
1931-32 Newcastle United
1932-33 Everton
1933-34 Manchester City
1934-35 Sheffield Wednesday
1935-36 Arsenal
1936-37 Sunderland
1937-38 Preston North End
1938-39 Portsmouth
1945-46 Derby County
1946-47 Charlton Athletic
1947-48 Manchester United
1948-49 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1949-50 Arsenal
1950-51 Newcastle United
1951-52 Newcastle United
1952-53 Blackpool
1953-54 West Bromwich Albion
1954-55 Newcastle United
1955-56 Manchester City
1956-57 Aston Villa
1957-58 Bolton Wanderers
1958-59 Nottingham Forest
1959-60 Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur
1961-62 Tottenham Hotspur
1962-63 Manchester United
1963-64 West Ham United
1964-65 Liverpool
1965-66 Everton
1966-67 Tottenham Hotspur
1967-68 West Bromwich Albion
1968-69 Manchester City
1969-70 Chelsea
1970-71 Arsenal
1971-72 Leeds United
1972-73 Sunderland
1973-74 Liverpool
1974-75 West Ham United
1975-76 Southampton
1976-77 Manchester United
1977-78 Ipswich Town
1978-79 Arsenal
1979-80 West Ham United
1980-81 Tottenham Hotspur
1981-82 Tottenham Hotspur
1982-83 Manchester United
1983-84 Everton
1984-85 Manchester United
1985-86 Liverpool
1986-87 Coventry City
1987-88 Wimbledon
1988-89 Liverpool
1989-90 Manchester United
1990-91 Tottenham Hotspur
1991-92 Liverpool
1992-93 Arsenal
1993-94 Manchester United
1994-95 Everton
1995-96 Manchester United
1996-97 Chelsea
1997-98 Arsenal
1998-99 Manchester United
1999-2000 Chelsea
2000-01 Liverpool
2001-02 Arsenal
2002-03 Arsenal
2003-04 Manchester United
2004-05 Arsenal
2005-06 Liverpool
2006-07 Chelsea
2007-08 Portsmouth
2008-09 Chelsea
2009-10 Chelsea
2010-11 Manchester City
2011-12 Chelsea
2012-13 Wigan Athletic
2013-14 Arsenal
2014-15 Arsenal
2015-16 Manchester United
2016-17 Arsenal
2017-18 Chelsea
2018-19 Manchester City
2019-20 Arsenal
2020-21 Leicester City
2021-22 Liverpool
2022-23 Manchester City
2023-24 Manchester United

