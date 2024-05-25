List of FA Cup winners: Which teams have won the tournament so far after Man United beats Man City 2-1?

The FA Cup, the oldest national tournament in the world, is set to see a repeat of the last season’s summit clash, with Manchester City and Manchester United fighting for the trophy on Saturday at Wembley.
First played in the 1871-72, the tournament has gone on to become a platform for smaller clubs to stand on an equal footing with the larger Premier League sides.
The most recent example of such a case would be Coventry City almost knocking Man United out in the semifinals, with an equaliser in the second-half extra time and eventually forcing a penalty shootout, which United ultimately won 4-2.
The winner of the tournament secures a spot in the Europa League, irrespective of where it finished in the league table, and also in the FA Community Shield.
Following are the winners of the FA Cup over the years:
|Season
|Winners
|1871-72
|Wanderers FC
|1872-73
|Wanderers FC
|1873-74
|Oxford University
|1874-75
|Royal Engineers
|1875-76
|Wanderers FC
|1876-77
|Wanderers FC
|1877-78
|Wanderers FC
|1878-79
|Old Etonians
|1879-80
|Clapham Rovers
|1880-81
|Old Casthusians
|1881-82
|Old Etonians
|1882-83
|Blackburn Olympic
|1883-84
|Blackburn Rovers
|1884-85
|Blackburn Rovers
|1885-86
|Blackburn Rovers
|1886-87
|Aston Villa
|1887-88
|West Bromwich Albion
|1888-89
|Preston North End
|1889-90
|Blackburn Rovers
|1890-91
|Blackburn Rovers
|1891-92
|West Bromwich Albion
|1892-93
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1893-94
|Notts County
|1894-95
|Aston Villa
|1895-96
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1896-97
|Aston Villa
|1897-98
|Nottingham Forest
|1898-99
|Sheffield United
|1899-1900
|Bury FC
|1900-01
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1901-02
|Sheffield United
|1902-03
|Bury FC
|1903-04
|Manchester City
|1904-05
|Aston Villa
|1905-06
|Everton
|1906-07
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1907-08
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1908-09
|Manchester United
|1909-10
|Newcastle United
|1910-11
|Bradford City
|1911-12
|Barnsley
|1912-13
|Aston Villa
|1913-14
|Burnley
|1914-15
|Sheffield United
|1919-20
|Aston Villa
|1920-21
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1921-22
|Huddersfield Town
|1922-23
|Bolton Wanderers
|1923-24
|Newcastle United
|1924-25
|Sheffield United
|1925-26
|Bolton Wanderers
|1926-27
|Cardiff City
|1927-28
|Blackburn Rovers
|1928-29
|Bolton Wanderers
|1929-30
|Arsenal
|1930-31
|West Bromwich Albion
|1931-32
|Newcastle United
|1932-33
|Everton
|1933-34
|Manchester City
|1934-35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|1935-36
|Arsenal
|1936-37
|Sunderland
|1937-38
|Preston North End
|1938-39
|Portsmouth
|1945-46
|Derby County
|1946-47
|Charlton Athletic
|1947-48
|Manchester United
|1948-49
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1949-50
|Arsenal
|1950-51
|Newcastle United
|1951-52
|Newcastle United
|1952-53
|Blackpool
|1953-54
|West Bromwich Albion
|1954-55
|Newcastle United
|1955-56
|Manchester City
|1956-57
|Aston Villa
|1957-58
|Bolton Wanderers
|1958-59
|Nottingham Forest
|1959-60
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1960-61
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1961-62
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1962-63
|Manchester United
|1963-64
|West Ham United
|1964-65
|Liverpool
|1965-66
|Everton
|1966-67
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1967-68
|West Bromwich Albion
|1968-69
|Manchester City
|1969-70
|Chelsea
|1970-71
|Arsenal
|1971-72
|Leeds United
|1972-73
|Sunderland
|1973-74
|Liverpool
|1974-75
|West Ham United
|1975-76
|Southampton
|1976-77
|Manchester United
|1977-78
|Ipswich Town
|1978-79
|Arsenal
|1979-80
|West Ham United
|1980-81
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1981-82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1982-83
|Manchester United
|1983-84
|Everton
|1984-85
|Manchester United
|1985-86
|Liverpool
|1986-87
|Coventry City
|1987-88
|Wimbledon
|1988-89
|Liverpool
|1989-90
|Manchester United
|1990-91
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1991-92
|Liverpool
|1992-93
|Arsenal
|1993-94
|Manchester United
|1994-95
|Everton
|1995-96
|Manchester United
|1996-97
|Chelsea
|1997-98
|Arsenal
|1998-99
|Manchester United
|1999-2000
|Chelsea
|2000-01
|Liverpool
|2001-02
|Arsenal
|2002-03
|Arsenal
|2003-04
|Manchester United
|2004-05
|Arsenal
|2005-06
|Liverpool
|2006-07
|Chelsea
|2007-08
|Portsmouth
|2008-09
|Chelsea
|2009-10
|Chelsea
|2010-11
|Manchester City
|2011-12
|Chelsea
|2012-13
|Wigan Athletic
|2013-14
|Arsenal
|2014-15
|Arsenal
|2015-16
|Manchester United
|2016-17
|Arsenal
|2017-18
|Chelsea
|2018-19
|Manchester City
|2019-20
|Arsenal
|2020-21
|Leicester City
|2021-22
|Liverpool
|2022-23
|Manchester City
|2023-24
|Manchester United
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Belgium hockey LIVE score, FIH Pro League: IND 2-2 BEL after regulation time; Belgium leads shootout
- Man City vs Man United LIVE score, MCI 0-2 MUN, FA Cup final: City putting pressure but goals from Mainoo, Garnacho keep United ahead
- List of FA Cup winners: Which teams have won the tournament so far after Man United beats Man City 2-1?
- Manchester United beats Man City 2-1 to win FA Cup final, qualifies for Europa League
- Manchester United wins FA Cup: List of FA Cup titles won by Man United after it beat City in 2023-24 final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE