List of FA Cup winners: Which teams have won the tournament so far after Man United beats Man City 2-1?

The FA Cup, the oldest national tournament in the world, is set to see a repeat of the last season’s summit clash, with Manchester City and Manchester United fighting for the trophy on Saturday at Wembley.

First played in the 1871-72, the tournament has gone on to become a platform for smaller clubs to stand on an equal footing with the larger Premier League sides.

The most recent example of such a case would be Coventry City almost knocking Man United out in the semifinals, with an equaliser in the second-half extra time and eventually forcing a penalty shootout, which United ultimately won 4-2.

The winner of the tournament secures a spot in the Europa League, irrespective of where it finished in the league table, and also in the FA Community Shield.

Following are the winners of the FA Cup over the years: