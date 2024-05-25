MagazineBuy Print

When was the last time Manchester United won the FA Cup?

It has been almost a decade since the Red Devils won the trophy, with the team coming close to winning it last season when City beat Man United in the summit clash.

Published : May 25, 2024 20:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their second goal against Man City in the FA Cup final.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their second goal against Man City in the FA Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo celebrates scoring their second goal against Man City in the FA Cup final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United is the second-most successful team in the FA Cup, with 12 titles, two less than Arsenal, and looks to build on that tally, leading 2-0 against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

However, it has been almost a decade since the Red Devils won the trophy, with the team coming close to winning it last season when City beat Man United in the summit clash.

When did Man United last win the FA Cup?

Manchester United last won the FA Cup in 2016, when it beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in extra-time with Jesse Lingard scoring the winner in the 110th minute, under manager Louis Van Gaal.

Anthony Martial’s late winner had secured United’s berth in the final, with a 2-1 win over Everton while Marouane Fellaini had scored the winning strike against West Ham United in the sixth round.

In the final, Jason Puncheon gave Crystal Palace the breakthrough in the 78th minute while Juan Mata equalised five minutes later. And in the second half of extra time, Lingard scored the winning strike to win the first silverware under the Dutchman.

