Liverpool arguably the best team in England, says Arteta

Mikel Arteta has played down Arsenal's improved recent form and heaped praise on Liverpool, saying his side will need to be at its best to compete with a team that dominates every aspect of the game when they meet at The Emirates on Wednesday.

Arsenal has won its last five league games and returned to the top four after Sunday's 2-0 home win over Leicester City moved it a point ahead of Manchester United with three games in hand.

Juergen Klopp's Livepool, which has not lost a league game this year, will be looking to close the gap on leader Manchester City to a point with a win at Arsenal.

Arteta told reporters on Tuesday: "We are facing arguably the best team in England and have to be at our best to beat them. You face a team that dominates every single aspect of the game, so when that happens you have to be at your very best.

"Credit to Juergen, the coaching staff and to the club as well for what they have created. They haven't just created a team that can compete and be successful, They have created a huge cultural understanding of who Liverpool is today.

"The stadium and the atmosphere they can create, the support, the level, how they communicate. It's a lot of things, not just individuals, or the players that they have recruited and the plan that they had to reach that level. It's a whole plan that I really value," he added.

Arteta said Arsenal still has to improve a lot before it can challenge the Premier League's biggest teams but it is playing the best football since he took charge in December 2019.

"I think with the level of consistency, throughout the games I would say yes," Arteta added. "Being in this position, what encourages me is to look up in the table, and look forward. Not to start (looking) in your mirror.

"We are playing better. We have a better understanding on what we want. We have confidence and belief, and an understanding with each other. Everything clicks better and quicker.

"It gives you the belief that you can be there with the top teams in the country but there's still a long way to go. There are better teams in the country because that's what the league table shows. We haven't done anything yet."