Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat

Liverpool has been charged by the Football Association with failing to control its players during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Reuters
06 April, 2023 22:07 IST
Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper in the match against Man City.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota and Fabinho remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper in the match against Man City. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Liverpool has until April 12 to respond to the charges. It is in eighth place in the league table and next hosts leader Arsenal on Sunday.

