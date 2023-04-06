Liverpool charged by FA over player conduct in Man City defeat

Liverpool has been charged by the Football Association with failing to control its players during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

“It’s alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Liverpool has until April 12 to respond to the charges. It is in eighth place in the league table and next hosts leader Arsenal on Sunday.