Football

Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has damaged knee ligaments and is set to undergo surgery after being brought down in a reckless challenge on Saturday.

Reuters
18 October, 2020 23:16 IST

The Dutch defender was substituted early in the game when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge in the box on Saturday.

Reuters
18 October, 2020 23:16 IST

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has damaged knee ligaments and is set to undergo surgery after he was injured in Saturday's Merseyside derby draw against Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Sunday.

The Dutch defender was substituted early in the game when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge in the box, which left Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fuming.

"Liverpool can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Everton," the club said in a statement.

"The centre back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park."

The club did not specify a timescale for the 29-year-old defender's return to action.

