Man United’s Shaw out for ‘number of weeks’ with muscle injury

Luke Shaw is set to miss a number of weeks after sustaining a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 11:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag’s squad and started United’s first two league games.
Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag's squad and started United's first two league games. | Photo Credit: AP
Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag’s squad and started United’s first two league games. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to miss a number of weeks after sustaining a muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The issue is still being assessed but the left back had been ruled out of “forthcoming games”, it added.

Shaw, 28, has been a mainstay in manager Erik ten Hag’s squad and started United’s first two league games - a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

United hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday and travels to last year’s runner-up Arsenal next weekend before the international break.

Midfielder Mason Mount has already been ruled out of both games after sustaining an injury during its 2-0 loss to Spurs. Back-up left back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined due to an injury sustained last season. 

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
