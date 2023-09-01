Iwabuchi retires: Japan women’s football legend and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner hangs up her boots

Japanese women’s football legend Mana Iwabuchi announced her retirement from football through a social media post on Saturday.

She made her full debut for Japan in 2010, and since then, she has played in over 85 matches and scored 37 goals.

いつも応援してくれている皆様へ



To all the people supporting me pic.twitter.com/g95l8hEhD3 — Mana Iwabuchi 岩渕真奈 (@buchi_mana) September 1, 2023

“To all the people supporting me, what is on my mind now is the gratitude to every single thing I experienced through this game - the support, encouragement, fighting together, the scenes, excitement, creativity - and I feel so grateful to all of you who were with me,” she wrote on X.

“I love football, I love the people I met in football, and I have loved my football career. Thank you so much for everything.”

Iwabuchi, who has competed in three consecutive editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions, was a member of the team that won the title in 2011. She came off the bench in the final in Germany when she was just 18 years old.

Iwabuchi also holds silver and gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and the London Summer Olympics from 2012. The Japanese forward has played in England, representing three Women’s Super League sides, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs being her last club in her professional playing career.