Iwabuchi retires: Japan women’s football legend and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner hangs up her boots

Iwabuchi, who has competed in three consecutive editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions, was a member of the team that won the title in 2011

Published : Sep 01, 2023 14:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mana Iwabuchi in action for Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 27, 2021.
Mana Iwabuchi in action for Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mana Iwabuchi in action for Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japanese women’s football legend Mana Iwabuchi announced her retirement from football through a social media post on Saturday.

She made her full debut for Japan in 2010, and since then, she has played in over 85 matches and scored 37 goals.

“To all the people supporting me, what is on my mind now is the gratitude to every single thing I experienced through this game - the support, encouragement, fighting together, the scenes, excitement, creativity - and I feel so grateful to all of you who were with me,” she wrote on X.

“I love football, I love the people I met in football, and I have loved my football career. Thank you so much for everything.”

ALSO READ: Bonmati dedicates UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award to Hermoso; talks about Rubiales scandal

Iwabuchi, who has competed in three consecutive editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions, was a member of the team that won the title in 2011. She came off the bench in the final in Germany when she was just 18 years old.

Iwabuchi also holds silver and gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and the London Summer Olympics from 2012. The Japanese forward has played in England, representing three Women’s Super League sides, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs being her last club in her professional playing career.

