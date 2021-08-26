Manchester City suspends Mendy after defender charged with rape

Manchester City has suspended left back Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after the Frenchman was charged by the police with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Thursday.

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021," Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement.

The police added Mendy has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete," City said in a statement.

Mendy, who has played for France 10 times and won the World Cup in 2018, was signed by City from AS Moncao in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($71.32 million).

He has won the Premier League three times with City although injuries have limited his playing time, with the left back undergoing knee surgery in the 2018-19 season.