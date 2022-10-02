Manchester City vs Manchester United, LIVE score: Man City looks to maintain unbeaten home run against rival Man United

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Manchester Derby.

PREVIEW

The red and blue clubs of Manchester will face off for the first time this season when United visits defending champion City on Sunday.

After back-to-back losses to start the season, United seems to be getting its campaign back on track. It has won its last four games in the Premier League which includes wins against arch-rival Liverpool and league leader Arsenal. This has propelled United to fifth place, just five points short of third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with two games in hand.

Manchester United has also won its last two away games against Leicester and Southampton. This rich vein of form saw boss Erik ten Hag being rewarded with the Manager of the Month award for September. Marcus Rashford, too, bagged the Player of the Month prize.

Manchester City is unbeaten this season with five wins and two draws. However, the two draws, against Aston Villa and Newcastle United, hampered its momentum and saw it fall behind Arsenal in the race for the first position

Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola’s side is in top form, scoring 23 goals in seven games, thanks to the exploits of new signing Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 11 goals in just seven appearances in the English top flight.

City’s target will be simple - maintain this season’s 100% win record at home, win three points, and move to second place, keeping the pressure intact on leader Arsenal.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Where will Manchester City vs Manchester City be played?

The EPL match between Manchester City vs Manchester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will Manchester City vs Manchester City begin?

The match will begin at 6:30 pm IST/ 2 pm BST.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Manchester City?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Select in India. The match will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.