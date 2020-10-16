Man City's De Bruyne to miss Arsenal match

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday's home Premier League game against Arsenal after picking up an injury on international duty with Belgium last weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The midfielder was substituted in the second half of Belgium's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England at Wembley last Sunday and then withdrew from the national squad with an unspecified injury.

“The squad have come back a little better than the previous time. Unfortunately, Kevin is out but the rest of the players came back well,” Guardiola told reporters when asked about players returning from the international break.

“I don't think it's much but the next games I think he will be out,” added the Spaniard of the extend of De Bruyne's injury. “But we will see day by day how he is going on.”

City has a busy fixture list, hosting Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday before a league trip to West Ham on the following Saturday.

It then travels to Marseille for another group stage game the Tuesday after.