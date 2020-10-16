Hyderabad FC signs youngsters Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Biaka Jongte

Hyderabad FC continued to provide a platform for the young domestic talent by signing up three players from Indian Arrows -- Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Lalbiakhlua ‘Biaka’ Jongte -- for the upcoming ISL season.

The trio has penned a long-term deal with the Indian Super League club till the end of the 2022-23 season.

“Our philosophy at Hyderabad FC is to have a right mix of young and experienced players. We see the youngsters as a crucial part of not just our squad, but our overall project and we’re very happy to have signed Biaka, Akash and Rohit,” co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said.

“All three of them have been training with the team in Goa and we believe they will become important players for our club in the future.”

READ | I-League Qualifiers: Garhwal and ARA FC share spoils

A full-back by trait, Akash Mishra spent three years training in Germany after making it through the trials conducted by U Dream Football Academy in 2015. The 18-year-old returned to India in 2018 and soon broke into the Indian U18 side. He scored twice in seven games, helping the team clinch the SAFF Championships in 2019 before joining Indian Arrows.

“Hyderabad has produced many star players for the country in the past and I cannot wait to be a part of the club ahead of the new Indian Super League season,” Akash said.

Rohit Danu, 18, started training with the AIFF Elite Academy, and was the youngest member of India’s camp for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. Injuries halted his progress in the national side but Danu became the youngest ever goal scorer in the I-League, with his goal for Arrows against Aizawl FC in January 2019, at the age of 16.

“Signing with HFC is the start of a new journey for me in my career. I am proud to have signed for the club and as a youngster, I will try my best to learn and improve myself as a player,” said Rohit.

A pro-active shot-stopper, Biaka Jongte, who played local football in Mizoram, first came into the limelight when he helped India U-15s to the SAFF Championship victory in 2017. He was also a part of the Indian squad that reached the quarterfinals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018. A regular presence under the bar for India’s age-group sides, the 18-year-old also helped India win a four-nation tournament in Serbia, where he was named the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ for his efforts. He added the SAFF U19 Championship to his honours last year with the national side while impressing with Arrows in the I-League.

“I am really happy and proud to be a part of HFC. I already feel comfortable here and feel that this club is the perfect fit for me to improve as a player,” said Biaka.