Manchester United vs Chelsea, LIVE: FA Cup semifinal - No Pulisic, Pogba, Martial

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United vs Chelsea at the Wembley.

9.40 pm: Solskjaer rests Pogba and Martial but Rashford will lead the line alongside Daniel James. Unlucky for its FA Cup top-scorer Odion Ighalo and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero to find only a place on the bench.

9.36 pm: Both teams setting up in a 3-5-2 formation and some expected big changes as well keeping their Premier League engagements in mind. Lampard decides to keep the in-form Pulisic on the bench with Chelsea playing Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Line-ups

Chelsea (3-4-1-2): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma; Reece James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount; Willian, Giroud

Manchester United (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Matic, Williams; Bruno Fernandes; Daniel James, Rashford

9.25 pm: Team news for the semifinal coming in 5 minutes.

9.23 pm: Away from the FA Cup... Great news for both Manchester United and Chelsea, who are fifth and third on the Premier League table, respectively. Leicester is down 3-0 at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur and is heading towards a big defeat.

PREVIEW

With the Premier League finale at the background, Manchester United will take on Chelsea in the second FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

United is on a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so might be favoured in what looks to be tightest of the semifinals, on paper at least. Chelsea is above United in the league, by a point, but hasn’t been as consistent since the turn of the year.

READ: How Liverpool became Premier League champion, at long last

Chelsea has also lost thrice to United this season, twice in the league and once in the League Cup.

Frank Lampard has rejected Solskjaer’s claim that Chelsea has an unfair advantage in Sunday’s match because it has had a longer time to prepare.

While Chelsea last played on Tuesday in a 1-0 win over Norwich, United has already two games this week - a 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday and a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

"We’re in a period where we’re playing games all the time, very regularly, and you become ‘play, recover, play again, recover.’ You work with the squad as it is,” Lampard said. “It’s an age-old question (by) a lot of managers. You probably dig out the times when I’ve mentioned it, but at the same time it isn’t about advantage or not. Sometimes it works in your favour to be playing regularly and ticking over.”

Solskjaer has stuck with a similar starting line-up in the last six matches in the league indicating that he might ring in the changes for Sunday's clash.

United has the Europa League as well as FA Cup to aim for in the remaining weeks of the season. Like Chelsea, though, the priority is to finish in the top four and secure a Champions League qualification spot.

With two league games left, United is in fifth place, tied on points with fourth-place Leicester and a point behind Chelsea.

ALSO READ: Here's how Liverpool fans celebrated first Premier League title in 30 years

"We are fine,” Solskjaer said. “We are fit and the players are raring to go and want to play again.

"Of course anyone can hold their hands up at any moment and say, ‘I want to sit out this one.’ We have players on the bench desperate to join in.”

FA Cup history: The latest match-up was in 2019 fifth round match in which United won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have met each other 16 times in the FA Cup with the former winning 9 times and the latter coming out on top on 5 occassions.

The latest match-up was in 2019 fifth round match in which United won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Both Manchester United and Chelsea have met each other 16 times in the FA Cup with the former winning 9 times and the latter coming out on top on 5 occassions. Team News: All eyes will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection considering he has stuck to a similar line-up in the Premier League in the last six matchdays. With a place in next season's Champions League in mind, Solskjaer might make big changes with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba dropping to the bench. The United boss has two injury concerns in the left back position in the form of Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (facial injury). Frank Lampard revealed that N'Golo Kante will miss the tie while midfielder Billy Gilmour is out for the rest of the season.

Sony LIV will live stream the FA Semifinal of Manchester United vs Chelsea from 10.30 pm (IST) on Sunday.