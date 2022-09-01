Football

Highlights Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United , Premier League: Sancho goal edges United to narrow win

Erik ten Hag’s side has won both of its last two games, while Leicester City is winless in its last three in the league.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 02 September, 2022 02:40 IST
Erik ten Hag has left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench again for the Leicester clash.

Erik ten Hag has left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench again for the Leicester clash. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Leicester City vs Manchester United match from the King Power Stadium.

Playing 11s
MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Rashford.
LEI -Ward, Justin, Evans, Soumare, Thomas, Ndidi, maddison, Tielemans, Drewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy

PREVIEW

Manchester United’s looks to sustain its winning momentum with the side to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Erik ten Hag’s men have won both of its last games - against Liverpool and Southampton - after having started the league in disastrous fashion.

With a bunch of news signings, including the big money procurement of Antony from ten Hag’s former side Ajax, the Red Devils will be looking to secure another win in the league.

Leicester City on the other hand, has started terribly in the league. It has been winless so far and has lost all three of its last three Premier League fixtures.

When and where to watch?
The Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST.

