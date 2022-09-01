Highlights Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United , Premier League: Sancho goal edges United to narrow win

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Leicester City vs Manchester United match from the King Power Stadium.

Playing 11s MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho, Rashford. LEI -Ward, Justin, Evans, Soumare, Thomas, Ndidi, maddison, Tielemans, Drewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy

PREVIEW

Manchester United’s looks to sustain its winning momentum with the side to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Erik ten Hag’s men have won both of its last games - against Liverpool and Southampton - after having started the league in disastrous fashion.

With a bunch of news signings, including the big money procurement of Antony from ten Hag’s former side Ajax, the Red Devils will be looking to secure another win in the league.

Leicester City on the other hand, has started terribly in the league. It has been winless so far and has lost all three of its last three Premier League fixtures.