Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal

Man United vs Liverpool: Here’s the overall and FA Cup head-to-head record between the two English heavyweights.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp
File Photo: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United and Liverpool arguably one of the fiercest rivals in England are set to face-off in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Over the years, both teams have provided several memorable moments during the trademark clash.

In recent years, Liverpool has dominated this rivalry. It has won five, drawn three and has lost just twice of its last 10 games against the Red Devils across all competitions.

Here’s the overall and FA Cup head-to-head record: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Overall head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 240
Man Utd wins: 90
Liverpool wins: 81
Draws: 69
FA Cup head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 18
Man Utd wins: 10
Liverpool wins: 4
Draws: 4

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Liverpool /

FA Cup

