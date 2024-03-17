Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal

Manchester United and Liverpool arguably one of the fiercest rivals in England are set to face-off in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Over the years, both teams have provided several memorable moments during the trademark clash.

ALSO READ | FA Cup quarterfinals: Coventry stuns Wolves to reach its first semifinal since 1987

In recent years, Liverpool has dominated this rivalry. It has won five, drawn three and has lost just twice of its last 10 games against the Red Devils across all competitions.

Here’s the overall and FA Cup head-to-head record: Manchester United vs Liverpool