Manchester United vs Liverpool, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions

Liverpool, the current league leader will be eyeing to continue its recent dominance over Manchester United in this knockout clash. 

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the UEFA Europa League | Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIEW:

Manchester United is set to host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool, the current league leader will be eyeing to continue its recent dominance over Manchester United in this knockout clash.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga 2023-24: Harry Kane breaks 60-year record in debut season as Bayern romps against Darmstadt

United recently lost the Manchester Derby but will be heading into the clash on the back of a home win against Everton.

The sixth placed side is the second favourite of the night, but the FA Cup is the only possible silverware for the Red Devils and hence it will be going hammer and tongs in the big game.

PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match kick-off?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will kick-off at 9:00 PM IST, Sunday, March 17, at Old Trafford Stadium.

Where can you watch the Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match?

The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

