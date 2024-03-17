- March 17, 2024 20:03Here’s how United is set up tonight!
- March 17, 2024 20:02Liverpool’s starting XI!
- March 17, 2024 19:56Here’s what happened the last time United and Liverpool faced in the FA Cup
- March 17, 2024 19:42Old Trafford looks all set for the big game!
- March 17, 2024 19:35Manchester United and Liverpool H2H record
- March 17, 2024 19:17Liverpool’s predicted XI
Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
- March 17, 2024 19:16Predicted lineup of Manchester United!
Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
- March 17, 2024 19:14Where to watch the big clash?
The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
- March 17, 2024 19:01Welcome folks!
This is Karthik Mudaliar bringing you the pre-match buildup and live updates from the Man United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal clash about to kick-off at 9:00 PM IST
Latest on Sportstar
- DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: Shafali, Lanning give Delhi flying start
- Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN v LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Starting lineups are in
- WPL 2024 Orange Cap Table: Ellyse Perry leads top run-getters chart ahead of DC vs RCB final
- Harry Kane joins England squad for Brazil and Belgium friendlies despite ankle injury
- Bundesliga 2023-24: Record-breaking Kane nets hat-trick as Bayern humbles Mainz 8-1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE