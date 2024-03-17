MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE updates; MUN v LIV FA Cup quarterfinal; Starting lineups are in

MUN vs LIV: Catch the Live Score and match updates from the FA Cup quarterfinal game between Manchester United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford.

Updated : Mar 17, 2024 20:03 IST

Team Sportstar
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in the Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstars LIVE Blog of the FA Cup quarterfinal 2023-24 between United and Liverpool at the Old Trafford.

  • March 17, 2024 20:03
    Here’s how United is set up tonight!
  • March 17, 2024 20:02
    Liverpool’s starting XI!
  • March 17, 2024 19:56
    Here’s what happened the last time United and Liverpool faced in the FA Cup

    What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup

    It was a five-goal thriller when Manchester United last faced Liverpool in the FA Cup. United knocked Liverpool out of the fourth round in the 2021 edition of the FA Cup.

  • March 17, 2024 19:42
    Old Trafford looks all set for the big game!
  • March 17, 2024 19:35
    Manchester United and Liverpool H2H record

    Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal

    Manchester United and Liverpool arguably one of the fiercest rivals in England are set to face-off in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Sunday at Old Trafford.

  • March 17, 2024 19:17
    Liverpool’s predicted XI

    Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

  • March 17, 2024 19:16
    Predicted lineup of Manchester United!

    Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

  • March 17, 2024 19:14
    Where to watch the big clash?

    The Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

  • March 17, 2024 19:04
    Match Preview:

    Manchester United vs Liverpool, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions

    Manchester United is set to host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

  • March 17, 2024 19:01
    Welcome folks!

    This is Karthik Mudaliar bringing you the pre-match buildup and live updates from the Man United vs Liverpool FA Cup quarterfinal clash about to kick-off at 9:00 PM IST

Manchester United

Liverpool

FA Cup

