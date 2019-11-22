Argentina legend Diego Maradona stays as Gimnasia manager

Argentine legend Diego Maradona announced on Thursday he would return as coach of Argentinian Superliga side Gimnasia just two days after resigning.

“I am very happy to be able to announce that I will remain coach of Gimnasia,” he wrote on social media, noting that his about-face comes after “we finally achieved political unity in the club.”

Reports in Argentina had suggested Maradona's departure was linked to an imminent management shake-up.

Maradona was no longer keen on remaining at the club after its president Gabriel Pellegrino, the man who brought him back to Argentine football, pulled out of running for re-election as the side's president next Saturday.