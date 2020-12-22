Football Football Gladbach's Thuram gets six-game ban for spitting at opponent France international Marcus Thuram spat at Stefan Posch from close range when he confronted him off the ball. Reuters 22 December, 2020 10:11 IST Marcus Thuram spat on Stefan Posch’s face in the 77th minute after a disagreement. - TWITTER Reuters 22 December, 2020 10:11 IST Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has been banned for six games and fined 40,000 euros ($48,936) after he spat on the face of Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch, German soccer's governing DFB said on Monday.France international Thuram spat at Posch from close range when he confronted him off the ball and was sent off on Saturday following a VAR review that upgraded the yellow card to red as Monchengladbach lost 2-1 at home.READ | Gladbach's Thuram apologises for spitting on opponent's face "Five of the six matches are to be served directly in Bundesliga and cup games, with the sixth suspended until December 21, 2021," the statement said.Thuram, 23, apologised on Sunday and said he would "accept all the consequences" of his actions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos