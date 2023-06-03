Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

When will Messi play his last game for PSG?

Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain in its last league match against Clermont Foot, after coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that the Argentine will leave the club in the summer.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 21:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training.
Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain in its last league match against Clermont Foot after coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that the Argentine will leave the club in the summer.

Having spent two seasons with the club, Messi has won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions with the Paris club.

ALSO READ
PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 streaming info: When, where to watch Messi’s, Ramos’ last game for Paris; Predicted XI; Team news

The Argentine had a slow start to his PSG career, with a disappointing first season at PSG, where he scored just 11 goals and bagged 15 assists in 34 appearances for the club. However, his second season has been considerably better. He has 21 goals and 20 assists in 40 appearances for the club.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said on Messi’s decision to leave. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

Veteran defender and Messi’s PSG teammate Sergio Ramos also confirmed on Friday that he will also exit the club in the summer.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina club Boca Juniors drops player convicted of gender violence
    Reuters
  2. When will Messi play his last game for PSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC Vegas 74: At 39, ‘stubborn’ Jim Miller not ready to call it quits just yet
    Mayank
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg updates: Rolfo scores as Barca takes lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina club Boca Juniors drops player convicted of gender violence
    Reuters
  2. When will Messi play his last game for PSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Who is the referee for Man City vs Manchester United FA Cup final ?
    Team Sportstar
  4. PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 streaming info: When, where to watch Messi’s, Ramos’ last game for Paris; Predicted XI; Team news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City midfielder Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal against Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina club Boca Juniors drops player convicted of gender violence
    Reuters
  2. When will Messi play his last game for PSG?
    Team Sportstar
  3. UFC Vegas 74: At 39, ‘stubborn’ Jim Miller not ready to call it quits just yet
    Mayank
  4. F1: Verstappen seals pole in Barcelona; Sainz second
    Team Sportstar
  5. UWCL final LIVE score, Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg updates: Rolfo scores as Barca takes lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment