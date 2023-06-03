When will Messi play his last game for PSG?

Lionel Messi will play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain in its last league match against Clermont Foot after coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that the Argentine will leave the club in the summer.
Having spent two seasons with the club, Messi has won two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophee des Champions with the Paris club.
The Argentine had a slow start to his PSG career, with a disappointing first season at PSG, where he scored just 11 goals and bagged 15 assists in 34 appearances for the club. However, his second season has been considerably better. He has 21 goals and 20 assists in 40 appearances for the club.
“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier said on Messi’s decision to leave. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”
Veteran defender and Messi’s PSG teammate Sergio Ramos also confirmed on Friday that he will also exit the club in the summer.
