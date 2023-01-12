Messi, Neymar, Mbappe nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards; Ronaldo missing

FIFA, the global governing body of football, has released the list for The BEST football awards, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar among favourites in the Men’s Player section..

However, Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is missing from the list after a rather unimpressive campaign in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 2022. The 37-year-old scored just one goal in the tournament, from the spot, and ended the tournament with an elimination by Morocco in the quarterfinal.

Argentina, which won its third FIFA World Cup after 36 years in Qatar 2022, has two players, Messi and Julian Alvarez, among nominees in the 14-member list. Alvarez, playing his first World Cup, scored four goals in the tournament, while Messi, the captain, led the scoring charts (for his country) with seven goals.

Here is the entire list for nominees in the Men’s Player section:

⦿ Julián Álvarez (Argentina / Club Atlético River Plate / Manchester City FC)

⦿ Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

⦿ Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

⦿ Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

⦿ Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)

⦿ Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

⦿ Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)

⦿ Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)

⦿ Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain FC )

⦿ Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

⦿ Luka Modrić (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)

⦿ Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain FC)

⦿ Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

⦿ Vinícius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)

More to follow.