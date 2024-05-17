MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24 nearing all-time scoring record

Thirteen more are needed to match the all-time Premier League record of 1,222 from the inaugural 1992-93 season when there were 22 teams rather than the current 20.

Published : May 17, 2024 22:35 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Haaland is the leading scorer of Premier League with 27 goals.
File Photo: Haaland is the leading scorer of Premier League with 27 goals. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Haaland is the leading scorer of Premier League with 27 goals. | Photo Credit: AFP

A Premier League goal-scoring record will almost certainly be smashed this weekend as the season reaches its climax.

With 10 matches to be played on Sunday, there have been 1,209 goals scored so far this season at an average of 3.27 per game.

Thirteen more are needed to match the all-time Premier League record of 1,222 from the inaugural 1992-93 season when there were 22 teams rather than the current 20.

With the fewest amount of goals for a final round of fixtures standing at 21 in 1997-98, this year’s campaign looks like being the most prolific for forwards.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Dutchman Arne Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job after Klopp’s departure

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland looks set to win the Golden Boot award for the second successive season.

The Norwegian has 27 goals ahead of Sunday’s home clash with West Ham United when victory will see City crowned champions for a record fourth season in a row. City also need seven goals to reach a century for the season. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Erling Haaland /

West Ham United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Play to resume at 10:50 PM; Mumbai Indians 33/0 (3.5) in 215 chase vs Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24 nearing all-time scoring record
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italian Open: Zverev battles past Tabilo, equals Boris Becker’s record to reach final
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2023-24 nearing all-time scoring record
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Juventus parts ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri despite winning Coppa Italia
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Dutchman Arne Slot confirms he is taking Liverpool job after Klopp’s departure
    AP
  5. Messi napkin that sealed Barcelona move sells for $965,000 at Bonhams’ auction
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Play to resume at 10:50 PM; Mumbai Indians 33/0 (3.5) in 215 chase vs Lucknow
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24 nearing all-time scoring record
    Reuters
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts in NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Italian Open: Zverev battles past Tabilo, equals Boris Becker’s record to reach final
    Reuters
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment