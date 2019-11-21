Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards: ISL is getting better

Ex-England defender Micah Richards is in Mumbai to inspire kids about playing football for a better chance to make a living.

Michah, who was part of the Manchester City's Premier League-winning squad in 2011-2012, knows of the Indian Super League (ISL) through his friends representing clubs here.



Matt Mills, who played for now-defunct FC Pune City, and Matthew Kilgallon, who now plies his trade for Hyderabad FC, are some of the players who have kept Micah aware.

“Friends playing here have spoken highly about the league. I have not seen the games in England, but both my friends who have been here said it is a good league and getting better,” said Richards, who interacted with kids at the Cooperage ground, as part of the club community project ‘Goals For Life’, in association with an NGO called Oscar Foundation.



“The kids were asking me about how they could get a trial with Man City. It is difficult because India is known for cricket but it feels really good that people want to push football as well,” he added.

Manchester City is promoting a campaign called Cityzens Giving, alongside a Trophy tour involving the Premier League trophy. Talking about the club initiative, Micah said: “This project is about giving kids an opportunity to do well in life. I am proud to be here because the background I come from, things were not available to me as well."

The Oscar Foundation has centres in different places across the city for kids to enjoy a game of football, alongside studies.