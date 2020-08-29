Football

MLS to resume play, Black players to meet with owners

The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Reuters
29 August, 2020 11:57 IST
MLS

Representative Image: Major League Soccer will return to action with the Montreal Impact hosting Toronto FC at Stade Saputo.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
29 August, 2020 11:57 IST

Major League Soccer (MLS) will resume play later on Friday after postponing matches for two days in solidarity with other North American sports leagues that halted play this week to protest against racial injustice.

The league said Black Players for Change and team owners had agreed to meet to discuss how they can work together to create “long-term change both inside and outside of MLS.”

The player-led protests were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday - the latest high-profile incident of police violence against African Americans.

MLS will return to action with the Montreal Impact hosting Toronto FC at Stade Saputo.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Captain Cool Special

  Dugout videos

 Related