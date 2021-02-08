I-League: Mohammedan Sporting downs Gokulam Kerala

Mohammedan Sporting got the better of Gokulam Kerala FC by the odd goal in three (2-1) to pick up its second win of the I-League, at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Monday. John Chidi Uzodinma opened the account late in the first half before Asheer Akhtar doubled the lead for Sporting midway through second half. Sharif Mohammad pulled one back late in the action but that was not enough to fetch a point for Gokulam Kerala, which suffered its third loss to remain stranded in the seventh spot with seven points from six matches.

Sporting, which played four consecutive draws after starting its campaign with a win over Sudeva Delhi FC, bettered its status to reach the third spot in the current standings with 10 points from six matches. After a session of drab exchanges, Sporting went into the lead in the 41st minute when Faizal Ali released John Chidi with a through pass and the Nigerian forward drove the ball into the Gokulam net. Asheer Akhtar found the insurance goal for Sporting in the 67th minute before Sharif Mohammad stuck in the 77th minute to reduce the margin for Gokulam Kerala.

The result: Mohammedan Sporting 2 (John Chidi Uzodinma 41, Asheer Akhtar 67) bt Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Sharif Mohammad 77)