Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament

Mohun Bagan got the better of bitter rival East Bengal in the Durand Cup final, to secure a record-breaking 17th title, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Dimitri Petratos proved to be the difference after he scored the only goal of the game from outside the box in the 71st minute. The Australian’s shot took a deflection off a player, ensuring it moved further away from a diving Prabhsukhan Gill and into the left bottom corner.

DURAND CUP 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT

Petratos’ effort was the only shot on target for the Mariners, in a cagey game, where both sides struggled to maintain rhythm.

Mohun Bagan secured the win despite playing the better part of the second half without vital midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who was shown a red card for a high boot on East Bengal’s Javier Siverio.

MORE TO FOLLOW