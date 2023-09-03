MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament

Mohun Bagan got the better of East Bengal in the Durand Cup final, to secure a record-breaking 17th title, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 18:05 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitri Petratos scored the winner in the final.
Dimitri Petratos scored the winner in the final.
infoIcon

Dimitri Petratos scored the winner in the final.

Mohun Bagan got the better of bitter rival East Bengal in the Durand Cup final, to secure a record-breaking 17th title, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Dimitri Petratos proved to be the difference after he scored the only goal of the game from outside the box in the 71st minute. The Australian’s shot took a deflection off a player, ensuring it moved further away from a diving Prabhsukhan Gill and into the left bottom corner.

DURAND CUP 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT

Petratos’ effort was the only shot on target for the Mariners, in a cagey game, where both sides struggled to maintain rhythm.

Mohun Bagan secured the win despite playing the better part of the second half without vital midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who was shown a red card for a high boot on East Bengal’s Javier Siverio.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan /

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan v East Bengal /

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Mirabai not in medal contention, weightlifting Worlds set to be an underwhelming affair for India
    PTI
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 262/2 (43 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado shown red card during Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado shown red card during Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Will Durand Cup 2023 go into penalty shootout if it’s level after 90 minutes?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned
    AFP
  5. Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq from PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal in Durand Cup final, becomes most successful team in tournament
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal 0-1 Mohun Bagan SG Durand Cup 2023 final LIVE: Petratos scores as MBSG wins Kolkata derby, presentation updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. With Mirabai not in medal contention, weightlifting Worlds set to be an underwhelming affair for India
    PTI
  4. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: BAN 262/2 (43 overs); Mehidy, Shanto hit hundreds - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado shown red card during Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment