East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado shown red card during Durand Cup final against Mohun Bagan

East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado was sent off during his side's Durand Cup final game against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 18:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo:
File Photo: | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

East Bengal assistant coach Dimas Delgado was sent off during his side’s Durand Cup final game against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Delgado, who has represented Barcelona B, was shown the red card after he engaged in a war of words with Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando.

DURAND CUP 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: EAST BENGAL VS MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT

The incident happened when the game was in the third minute of the second half injury time, with East Bengal trailing Mohun Bagan by a goal.

The game had already witnessed a red card, with Mohun Bagan midfielder shown the marching orders for a high boot on East Bengal forward Javier Siverio.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan

