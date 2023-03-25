Morocco vs Brazil Live Streaming info: Squads, lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Five-time World Champion, Brazil, will face Morocco, the 2022 Qatar World Cup semifinalist, in an international friendly game on Sunday at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.

PREVIEW

World Cup semifinalists Morocco will not hold back in its friendly against Brazil on Saturday as it aims to deliver a statement win against the five-time world champions in its first home game after an outstanding Qatar 2022 campaign.

Manager Walid Regragui said his team can afford to be more daring than they were in the World Cup where a solid defence was key to helping them eliminate more fancied Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four. READ MORE

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

⦿ Morocco (5-4-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, El Yamiq, Mazraoui; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amrabat, Boufal; En-Nesyri

Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, El Yamiq, Mazraoui; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amrabat, Boufal; En-Nesyri ⦿ Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson; Emerson, Bremer, Militao, Lodi; Casemiro, Santos, Paqueta; Antony, Rodrygo, Vinicius

HEAD-TO-HEAD Morocco: 0 wins | Brazil: 2 wins | Draws: 0

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION Morocco: L-L-L-L-L Brazil: W-W-L-W-L

SQUADS:

BRAZIL Goalkeepers: Ederson, Mycael, Weverton Defenders: Arthur , Emerson Royal , Alex Telles , Renan Lodi, Ibanez , Eder Militao , Marquinhos, Robert Renan. Midfielders: Casemiro, Andrey Santos, Andre, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphael Veiga. Forwards: Antony, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Rony, Vitor Roque. MOROCCO Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun. Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira

