Morocco vs Brazil Live Streaming info: Squads, lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Five-time World Champion, Brazil, will face Morocco, the 2022 Qatar World Cup semifinalist, in an international friendly game on Sunday at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.
PREVIEW
World Cup semifinalists Morocco will not hold back in its friendly against Brazil on Saturday as it aims to deliver a statement win against the five-time world champions in its first home game after an outstanding Qatar 2022 campaign.
Manager Walid Regragui said his team can afford to be more daring than they were in the World Cup where a solid defence was key to helping them eliminate more fancied Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four. READ MORE
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:
- ⦿Morocco (5-4-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, El Yamiq, Mazraoui; Ziyech, Ounahi, Amrabat, Boufal; En-Nesyri
- ⦿Brazil (4-3-3): Ederson; Emerson, Bremer, Militao, Lodi; Casemiro, Santos, Paqueta; Antony, Rodrygo, Vinicius
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Morocco: 0 wins | Brazil: 2 wins | Draws: 0
RECENT FORM:
ALL COMPETITION
Morocco: L-L-L-L-L
Brazil: W-W-L-W-L
SQUADS:
BRAZIL
Goalkeepers: Ederson, Mycael, Weverton
Defenders: Arthur , Emerson Royal , Alex Telles , Renan Lodi, Ibanez , Eder Militao , Marquinhos, Robert Renan.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Andrey Santos, Andre, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphael Veiga.
Forwards: Antony, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Rony, Vitor Roque.
MOROCCO
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun.
Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match be played?
Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will be played on 26th March.
Where will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match be played?
Morocco vs Brazil match international friendly will be played at Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.
What time will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match kick off?
Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will begin at 3:30 AM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match?
Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will be streamed on YouTube in India.
Which TV Channel will telecast Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match live?
Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will not be telecasted in India.