Nations League: Bosnia ends Italy's 11-match winning run with 1-1 draw

Bosnia ended Italy's run of 11 successive wins when it held Roberto Mancini's side to a 1-1 draw in its Nations League match on Friday.

After both teams hit the woodwork early in the second half, Edin Dzeko put the visitor in front when he fired into the roof of the net with a shot on the turn from a corner in the 57th minute in the League A Group One match.

Nations League: Bergwijn strike takes Netherlands past Poland

Stefano Sensi equalised 10 minutes later with a deflected shot after Lorenzo Insigne pulled the ball back.

Italy, playing its first match since beating Armenia 9-1 last November, won all 10 of its qualifying matches for Euro 2020 as well as a friendly against the United States for the longest winning run in its history.

The gap of 291 days between fixtures was Italy's longest since 1945-46.

Italy had dominated the first half against defensive opponents but failed to make much headway.

Armin Hodzic hit the post from a narrow angle for Bosnia after the break and Insigne almost immediately headed against the woodwork for Italy.

“We're disappointed, we tried until the end to score,” said Mancini.

“There was a bit of tiredness but the boys did well. We just lacked a bit of inspiration. The important thing is that the team played well, the draw doesn't change anything in the judgement of the performance.”