Football Football AC Milan signs Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan AC Milan has roped in Brahim Diaz on a season-long loan from La Liga champion Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming Serie A season. Reuters 05 September, 2020 11:17 IST Brahim Diaz had his first training session with AC Milan on Friday. - Twitter @acmilan Reuters 05 September, 2020 11:17 IST AC Milan has signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champion Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday.The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arrival from Manchester City in January 2019."AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021," Milan said in a statement, adding that Diaz will wear the number 21 shirt. Milan finished in sixth place last season to book a Europa League spot and faces Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round on September 17. The side will begin its Serie A campaign at home to Bologna four days later.