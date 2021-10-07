Football Football Newcastle United's Saudi takeover complete Premier League side Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium with immediate effect. Team Sportstar Reuters 07 October, 2021 22:17 IST FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar Reuters 07 October, 2021 22:17 IST Premier League side Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, the league said in a statement on Thursday."Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect," the Premier League said. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :