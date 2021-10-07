Football

Newcastle United's Saudi takeover complete

Premier League side Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium with immediate effect.

07 October, 2021 22:17 IST

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.   -  Action Images via Reuters

Premier League side Newcastle United has been taken over by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, the league said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the completion of the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect," the Premier League said.

