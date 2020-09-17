Football Football Neymar banned for two games following PSG-Marseille brawl The league's statement also added that defender Alvaro was being investigated after Neymar accused the Spaniard of using racist language towards him during the match Reuters 17 September, 2020 08:01 IST Neymar was sent off in PSG's defeat to Marseille. - Getty Images Reuters 17 September, 2020 08:01 IST Paris St Germain's Neymar has been given a two-match ban for striking out at Olympique de Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez in last Sunday's fiery 1-0 defeat in Ligue 1, organisers said on Wednesday.The league's statement added that defender Alvaro was being investigated after Neymar accused the Spaniard of using racist language towards him during the match, in which a total of five players were sent off following a mass brawl in stoppage time.WATCH PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa was given a six-match ban, the heaviest sanction of all, for his role in the confrontation at the end of the match between the two rivals, while Marseille defender Jordan Amavi was banned for three matches.Neymar, the world's most expensive player, was automatically suspended from Wednesday's 1-0 win over Metz for the red card, as was teammate Leandro Paredes for also seeing red against Marseille, and both players are also suspended from Sunday's away game at Nice.READ| PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint Neymar and Paredes, who also both received a suspended sanction of an additional one-match ban, will make their returns against Stade de Reims on Sept. 27.Marseille striker Dario Benedetto was handed a one-game suspension while PSG's Angel di Maria, who was booked during the game but was not punished for the fight, has been called to attend a meeting of the league's disciplinary committee next Wednesday.READ| Marseille coach Villas-Boas defends Alvaro against Neymar racism complaint Neymar had justified lashing out at Alvaro by saying the Spaniard had racially abused him. Alvaro has denied Neymar's allegation.“Regarding Alvaro Gonzalez, given the nature of the facts, the Commission has decided to place the case under investigation,” added the league's statement. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos