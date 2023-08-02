MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea

The Mizoram-born midfielder kickstarted his career with Bethlehem Vengthlam before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 20:36 IST , Bhubaneswar - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (red) in action for NorthEast FC.
FILE PHOTO: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (red) in action for NorthEast FC. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lalthathanga Khawlhring (red) in action for NorthEast FC. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu

Odisha FC on Wednesday completed the transfer of Indian Super League-winning Mohun Bagan midfielder Lalthathanga Khawlhring ‘Puitea’ on a three-year deal, for a club-record transfer fee.

The Mizoram-born midfielder kickstarted his career with Bethlehem Vengthlam before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy.

Puitea was awarded the “Best Midfielder” in the Mizoram Premier League for the 2015-16 season.

In 2017, Northeast United FC secured his services on a three-year deal but was loaned out to Aizawl FC for the entirety of the season.

ALSO READ | ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic

Puitea quickly became a mainstay for Aizawl as he finished the season with a goal to his name.

Eventually, he returned to the Highlanders the following season and debuted against the Gaurs. Puitea made a total of 29 appearances for NEUFC.

A move to Kerala Blasters was on the cards for Puitea where he inked a three-year deal with the club.

He made his debut and announced himself by scoring his first ISL goal against Bengaluru FC after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

The midfielder was pivotal for the Blasters reaching the ISL final, forming a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh.

Puitea joins the Kalinga Warriors on the back of winning the ISL 2022-23 with ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) beating BFC in the finals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Super League /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Odisha FC /

Mohun Bagan /

Lalthathanga Khawlhring /

Aizawl FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Indian archers make quarterfinal exit, fail to secure Paris Olympic team quotas
    PTI
  3. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  2. Italian keeper Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
    Reuters
  3. Brazil’s Dani Alves indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail
    Reuters
  4. MLS: Inter Miami signs Argentine defender Tomas Aviles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs ISL-winning midfielder Puitea
    PTI
  2. World Archery Championships 2023: Indian archers make quarterfinal exit, fail to secure Paris Olympic team quotas
    PTI
  3. World University Games: Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win silver in shooting
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Deodhar Trophy: Unbeaten South meets in-form East in final
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment