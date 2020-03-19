Watch: On this day, Spurs hold Chelsea to 4-4 draw

Chelsea's bid to wrestle back the title from Manchester United suffered a dent at the home of its arch-rival Tottenham Hotspur on March 19, 2008.

It was only in February when Chelsea had lost out to Spurs in the League Cup, then known as Carling Cup, final in extra-time.

Trailing by a goal in the last few minutes, Spurs clawed their way to a thrilling 4-4 draw at the old White Hart Lane. For Juande Ramos' side Jonathan Woodgate, Dimitar Berbatov, Tom Huddlestone and Robbie Keane were among the goalscorers.

Didier Drogba opened the scoring in the 3rd minute for Chelsea before Michael Essien and Joe Cole's brace made it four for the Blues.

This game is regarded as a Premier League classic and if you haven't seen this game before here are the highlights for you to relive the action.