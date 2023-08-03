Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition

Osasuna has been fined and provisionally excluded from the next UEFA club competition it qualifies for because it filed a sports-related claim to the wrong court, UEFA said on Thursday.
UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after it was initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.
However, the body said it had opened separate disciplinary proceedings against the LaLiga club for filing a claim to the ordinary state courts in Pamplona, Spain rather than the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation
UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros ($109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS.
Osasuna, which finished seventh in LaLiga last season and will play its playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said it would not appeal against UEFA’s decision.
