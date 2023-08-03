MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition

UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after it was initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 23:14 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
A view from outside the Osasuna stadium.
A view from outside the Osasuna stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West
infoIcon

A view from outside the Osasuna stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Osasuna has been fined and provisionally excluded from the next UEFA club competition it qualifies for because it filed a sports-related claim to the wrong court, UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA cleared Osasuna to play in the 2023-24 Conference League playoff round in July after it was initially excluded from the competition due to a match-fixing scandal from a decade ago.

However, the body said it had opened separate disciplinary proceedings against the LaLiga club for filing a claim to the ordinary state courts in Pamplona, Spain rather than the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

READ MORE: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation

UEFA has fined Osasuna 100,000 euros ($109,000) and excluded them from the next UEFA club competition for not respecting the exclusive jurisdiction of CAS.

Osasuna, which finished seventh in LaLiga last season and will play its playoff round games on Aug. 24 and 31, said it would not appeal against UEFA’s decision.

Related Topics

Osasuna /

UEFA /

CAS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Hardik, Samson take India to 101/4 (14.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final, Highlights: South Zone beats East Zone by 45 runs; Kunnummal stars with century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  3. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Hyderabad FC’s new coach Connor Nestor eyes fruitful partnership
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC announces 28-member squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Hardik, Samson take India to 101/4 (14.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India at top; Malaysia, Korea get three points
    Team Sportstar
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final, Highlights: South Zone beats East Zone by 45 runs; Kunnummal stars with century
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment