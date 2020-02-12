Football Football Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele out for six months Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out of action for another six months, effectively ruling him out of the Euro 2020. Tom Webber 12 February, 2020 01:01 IST Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has endured an injury nightmare at Barca, suffering several serious problems since arriving at Camp Nou for an initial €105million in August 2017. - Getty Images Tom Webber 12 February, 2020 01:01 IST Ousmane Dembele will be out for around six months after having hamstring surgery, La Liga club Barcelona has confirmed.The injury-plagued Frenchman will miss the rest of the season and is unlikely to return in time for France's Euro 2020 campaign, which begins in June.Barca confirmed on February 6 that Dembele was due to go under the knife in Finland, with the winger having suffered a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh.Following the procedure on Tuesday, Barca expects the former Borussia Dortmund talent to be out until August.RELATED| Dembele to have hamstring surgery, Barca confirms Dembele has endured an injury nightmare at Barca, suffering several serious problems since arriving at Camp Nou for an initial €105million in August 2017.This term he has been limited to just nine appearances across all competitions, the last coming against former club Dortmund on November 27.Barca is expected to be granted special dispensation to sign a replacement for Dembele, though regulations will limit it to a free agent or a domestic player.The injury is also sure to impact France's preparations for Euro 2020. Dembele has been a regular for the world champion ever since making his debut in 2016, but he will now likely play no part in the European Championship. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos