MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games

PSG, which leads Ligue 1, will host third-placed Monaco on Friday, and then have a home game with Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 22:52 IST , Gdansk, Poland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: The defender picked up the injury during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
File Photo: The defender picked up the injury during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: The defender picked up the injury during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Marquinhos will miss his side’s league game with Monaco and Champions League match with Newcastle United after suffering a hamstring injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The defender picked up the injury during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

“Marquinhos will be undergoing treatment for 10 days for a minor injury to his right hamstring,” PSG said.

ALSO READ: PSG’s Zaire-Emery to miss rest of 2023 with ankle injury

PSG, which leads Ligue 1, will host third-placed Monaco on Friday, and then have a home game with Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund leads the group, one point ahead of PSG in second.

The French side will also be without 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, who is sidelined for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ankle injury while making his debut, and scoring, for France in its 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Marquinhos /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. Potts replaces Tongue in England squad for West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
  2. German football federation limits Facebook comments following racist abuse directed at U17 players
    AP
  3. Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year prison sentence for Dani Alves in sexual assault trial
    AP
  4. Marie-Louise Eta set to become first female assistant coach in Bundesliga for Union Berlin
    PTI
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Nmecha out until 2024 for Dortmund after injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PSG captain Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS Highlights, 1st T20: India beats Australia by 2 wickets; Suryakumar, Ishan shine
    Team Sportstar
  3. Potts replaces Tongue in England squad for West Indies ODIs
    AFP
  4. IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Suryakumar, Rinku power India to last-ball win over Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in playoffs, Wales hosts Finland
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment