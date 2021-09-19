Ex-Brazil midfielder Paulinho leaves Al Ahli

Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli have parted ways with former Brazil midfielder Paulinho by mutual consent due to emergency circumstances, the club said on Saturday, less than two months after the 33-year-old signed for the Jeddah-based team.

Paulinho joined Al Ahli as a free agent on a three-year deal in July after his contract with the Chinese Super League side Guangzhou FC was cancelled by mutual consent.

He scored two goals in four matches for Al Ahli in the Saudi Pro League this season.

AL AHLI ends the relationship with the Brazilian player “ PAULINHO “ #AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/UvcTwp9ACA — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) September 18, 2021

"The termination of the contract with Paulinho comes due (to) the emergency circumstances," Al Ahli tweeted.

Paulinho led Guangzhou to the Asian Champions League title in 2015 after joining the club from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and initially spent two seasons in China, winning consecutive Chinese Super League titles.

He moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2017 before returning to Guangzhou the following year and winning a third Chinese Super League title in 2019.