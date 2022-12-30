AIFF announces seven-day mourning for Pele

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on December 29, 2022.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of footballing great Pele, and to remember his achievements, we will observe a seven-day mourning. In this period, the AIFF flag will fly at half-mast,” said Shaji Prabhakaran, AIFF Secretary General, in a statement.

Pele was a loved figure world over, and India was no different. The Brazilian has enjoyed a long association with the country, with his first trip to India dating back to 1977.

At the time, he was playing for the New York Cosmos team and played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata. The match ended 2-2.

“India is blessed that Pele has visited us on so many occasions, the last time being in 2018. We all remain grateful to him for these visit.”

“He always wanted Indian Football to develop and grow and have a bright future. He was someone who had inspired like nobody else in the sport,” he added.