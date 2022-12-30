Football

AIFF announces seven-day mourning for Pele

The All India Football Federation on Friday announced seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on December 29, 2022.

Team Sportstar
30 December, 2022 13:06 IST
30 December, 2022 13:06 IST
Pele, playing for the New York Cosmos team, played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata. 

Pele, playing for the New York Cosmos team, played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

The All India Football Federation on Friday announced seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on December 29, 2022.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced seven-day mourning to remember the life and achievements of Brazilian football legend Pele, who passed away on December 29, 2022.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of footballing great Pele, and to remember his achievements, we will observe a seven-day mourning. In this period, the AIFF flag will fly at half-mast,” said Shaji Prabhakaran, AIFF Secretary General, in a statement.

Also Read
Pele no more: Brazil football legend’s trips to India immortalised in pictures

Pele was a loved figure world over, and India was no different. The Brazilian has enjoyed a long association with the country, with his first trip to India dating back to 1977.

At the time, he was playing for the New York Cosmos team and played a friendly against Mohun Bagan, one of the country’s oldest and most popular football clubs in Kolkata. The match ended 2-2.

“India is blessed that Pele has visited us on so many occasions, the last time being in 2018. We all remain grateful to him for these visit.”

“He always wanted Indian Football to develop and grow and have a bright future. He was someone who had inspired like nobody else in the sport,” he added.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us