Football

Guardiola says Man City reign incomplete without Champions League success

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to win Europe’s elite club competition with the club, a runner-up finish in 2020-21 its best result.

Reuters
22 December, 2022 09:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League clash against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the Premier League clash against Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manager Pep Guardiola said his spell at Manchester City “will not be complete” unless he wins the UEFA Champions League with the club.

The Spaniard won the trophy twice with Barcelona, in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons.

WATCH: Haaland gears up as Premier League resumes after FIFA World Cup

“It’s not the only one but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it,” Guardiola told reporters before Thursday’s League Cup fourth-round clash against Liverpool.

“But that’s not the only reason (I signed). I will do everything in the time we have together to win it but I’d say the same before (signing).

“It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’ll try to do it. I have the feeling they (City) will get it sooner or later.”

City, who are second in the Premier League and trail leaders Arsenal by five points, host Liverpool in the League Cup later on Thursday before travelling to Leeds United in the league on Dec. 28.

