Euro 2024: Phil Foden leaves England’s camp for “pressing family matter”

Phil Foden has “temporarily” left England’s Euro 2024 base and returned to the U.K. for a “pressing family matter”, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
English soccer’s governing body did not elaborate on the reason for Foden’s departure.
The Manchester City forward played in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia.
England has advanced to the round of 16 and plays its next match on Sunday. It is not known how long Foden will be away from the team’s base in Blankenhain, or if he will be available to play in that match.
The English Footballer of the Year started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and was expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16.
