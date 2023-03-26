Football

Foden withdraws from England squad after surgery for appendicitis

The 22-year-old played 12 minutes of England’s 2-1 win in Italy earlier this week before undergoing surgery on their return to London.

26 March, 2023 19:54 IST
England’s Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson during training.

England's Phil Foden and Jordan Henderson during training.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has left the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

“He will not be fit for this weekend’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool and it is unclear at this stage how long he will be unavailable for,” City said in a statement.

City, which is second in the Premier League, hosts Liverpool on Saturday. England faces Ukraine at Wembley later on Sunday.

