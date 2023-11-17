Ronaldo scores for Portugal as it beats Liechtenstein 2-0 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to help Portugal beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in Group J clash on Thursday as the 38-year-old tied Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku as the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign’s top scorer.

With its spot for the finals already secured, Portugal is on top of the group with 27 points, eight ahead of second-placed Slovakia. Liechtenstein is bottom with no points after nine games.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez decided not to rest any of his usual starters but his side struggled against its lowly rivals and was unable to break the deadlock in the first half.

But in the first minute of the second half, Diogo Jota’s through ball found Ronaldo, who cut inside between two defenders and unleashed an unstoppable left-footed shot that skimmed the crossbar before going in.

Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in international soccer by moving up to 128 goals in 204 matches.

Joao Cancelo extended the lead in the 56th minute, taking advantage of a blunder by goalkeeper Benjamin Buechel, who was out of position, to strike into the empty net.