Premier League 2023: Tottenham Hotspur signs winger Solomon for free on a five-year deal

The 23-year-old was with Shakhtar Donetsk but spent last season on loan at Fulham when FIFA allowed players to suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs due to the war.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 17:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Israel’s Manor Solomon in action during a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Andorra in Jerusalem.
FILE PHOTO: Israel’s Manor Solomon in action during a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Andorra in Jerusalem. | Photo Credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REUTERS
Tottenham Hotspur has signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer with the Israel winger agreeing a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal

“The Israel international has agreed a deal with the club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit,” Spurs said in a statement.

Solomon played 106 times for Shakhtar, winning the domestic league title twice and scored 22 goals. He has 35 caps for Israel, scoring seven times.

At Fulham, he scored five goals in all competitions in five consecutive matches for the London side.

Solomon is Tottenham’s fourth signing of the summer transfer window, after making Dejan Kulusevski’s loan move permanent, while also securing deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and James Maddison from Leicester City.

