The Mexican Football Federation and Liga MX league announced on Monday the creation of a new set of guidelines to prevent and punish sexual harassment and other discrimination in football.
“We are presenting a document that will be a roadmap when we talk about non-negotiable concepts on a day-to-day basis such as respect, tolerance and inclusion,” said Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX.
The FMF and Liga MX urged the top division’s 18 teams to adopt the protocol within six months.
Read: Officials to crack down on homophobic slurs in Dutch league
The code of conduct specifically prohibits sexual harassment and the harassment of women and people from the LGBTQ community, who are often targets of abuse.
The new protocol identifies three different types of sexual and other harassment: physical, including unwanted kisses and touching; verbal, including offensive comments or jokes; and non-verbal, which concerns whistling, leering and inappropriate behavior on social media.
To comply with the code of conduct, each club must create a gender and diversity commission, ideally led by a woman.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mexican football body creates anti-harassment policy
- NBA: Adam Silver determined to keep individuals in control of franchises
- IND vs WI: Five West Indies players to watch out for ahead of the Test series
- BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI, Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, squads
- IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Women vs Bangladesh Women predicted XI, squads; live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE