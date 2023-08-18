MagazineBuy Print

Romero ‘good to go’ against Man Utd, says Tottenham manager Postecoglou

Romero headed Spurs' first Premier League goal of the campaign after 11 minutes at the Community Stadium but was then taken off for suspected concussion.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 20:05 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Tottenham’s Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring the opening goal against during Brentford.
Tottenham’s Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring the opening goal against during Brentford. | Photo Credit: AP
Tottenham's Cristian Romero celebrates after scoring the opening goal against during Brentford. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentine defender Cristian Romero is fit for Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against Manchester United on Saturday after a clash of heads in the 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Romero headed Spurs’ first Premier League goal of the campaign after 11 minutes at the Community Stadium but was then taken off for suspected concussion.

“Cristian is good to go. Obviously he has been in the hands of the medical team going through all the protocols. He’s ticked all the boxes and felt fine all week,” Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

“Aside from that, no change from last week.”

Postecoglou said fans were likely to see more transfer movement before the window closes, with a focus on younger players.

Read | Mbappe and Dembele ready to start for PSG, says Luis Enrique

“The reality is we can’t just keep acquiring players,” said the Australian. “That affects training and it affects the players.

“Our focus right now is to try to trim the squad down and see where that takes us.”

Saturday’s match will be the manager’s home league debut but the Australian said he had yet to feel comfortable about fans chanting his name.

“You love what it means. For the most part it’s blind faith. I haven’t earned it yet,” he said.

“Hopefully when the day comes that we deliver something it will mean even more.

“I’m not dismissive of it and I’m very appreciative of it but it reminds me of the responsibility that I have to repay that faith.” 

