Asensio, Mbappe on target as PSG beats Lens 3-1

PSG was not at its best but never looked troubled as Mbappe doubled the advantage in the second half when he rocketed a 20-metre shot into the back of the net.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 10:11 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG moved up to fourth in the table with five points from three games.
Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

PSG moved up to fourth in the table with five points from three games. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio scored his first goal for the club and Kylian Mbappe added two more to guide the Ligue 1 champion to a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Lens in their clash at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Asensio fired his side ahead moments before halftime from outside the box following a quick break, opening his account for his new club following a close-season transfer from Real Madrid.

PSG was not at its best but never looked troubled as Mbappe doubled the advantage in the second half when he rocketed a 20-metre shot into the back of the net.

The France forward scored again late on for his third goal in two Ligue 1 games, an impressive start to the campaign despite being frozen out of the squad for weeks in pre-season amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Lens grabbed a consolation goal when Morgan Guilavogui scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

PSG moved up to fourth in the table with five points from three games, while Lens, which finished second last season, one point behind PSG, has started the new campaign with only a draw from its opening three games.

Messi violates MLS media rules by not speaking with reporters after debut

Marseille eased to a 2-0 victory at home to Brest, ending the visitor’s 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season.

It was a gritty performance and enough for three points as Chancel Mbemba headed in a free-kick inside four minutes.

Home defender Jonathan Clauss cleared off the line from Jeremy Le Douaron after that, before Marseille doubled their advantage midway through the second period.

Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal for the club following his move from Watford, turning in the rebound after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot spilled a cross.

Marseille moved up to second place, level on seven points with leader AS Monaco. Brest won its opening two games of the season for the first time in its history and remain third.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
