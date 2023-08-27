Asensio, Mbappe on target as PSG beats Lens 3-1

Paris St Germain’s Marco Asensio scored his first goal for the club and Kylian Mbappe added two more to guide the Ligue 1 champion to a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Lens in their clash at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Asensio fired his side ahead moments before halftime from outside the box following a quick break, opening his account for his new club following a close-season transfer from Real Madrid.

PSG was not at its best but never looked troubled as Mbappe doubled the advantage in the second half when he rocketed a 20-metre shot into the back of the net.

The France forward scored again late on for his third goal in two Ligue 1 games, an impressive start to the campaign despite being frozen out of the squad for weeks in pre-season amid an ongoing contract stand-off.

Lens grabbed a consolation goal when Morgan Guilavogui scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

PSG moved up to fourth in the table with five points from three games, while Lens, which finished second last season, one point behind PSG, has started the new campaign with only a draw from its opening three games.

Marseille eased to a 2-0 victory at home to Brest, ending the visitor’s 100 per cent start to the Ligue 1 season.

It was a gritty performance and enough for three points as Chancel Mbemba headed in a free-kick inside four minutes.

Home defender Jonathan Clauss cleared off the line from Jeremy Le Douaron after that, before Marseille doubled their advantage midway through the second period.

Ismaila Sarr scored his first goal for the club following his move from Watford, turning in the rebound after Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot spilled a cross.

Marseille moved up to second place, level on seven points with leader AS Monaco. Brest won its opening two games of the season for the first time in its history and remain third.