Messi violates MLS media rules by not speaking with reporters after debut

Lionel Messi did not speak with reporters after his Major League Soccer debut, a violation of the league’s media rules.
Messi scored in the 89th minute of Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.
Miami spokeswoman Molly Dreska said after the match that Messi was not being made available to reporters.
Dan Courtemanche, MLS’s executive vice president of communications, said before the game that Messi, like all players, was required to be available to media after games.
