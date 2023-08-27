MagazineBuy Print

Messi violates MLS media rules by not speaking with reporters after debut

MLS: Messi scored in the 89th minute of Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 09:43 IST , HARRISON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the Major League Soccer 2023.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the Major League Soccer 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the Major League Soccer 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi did not speak with reporters after his Major League Soccer debut, a violation of the league’s media rules.

Messi scored in the 89th minute of Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

ALSO READ | Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls

Miami spokeswoman Molly Dreska said after the match that Messi was not being made available to reporters.

Dan Courtemanche, MLS’s executive vice president of communications, said before the game that Messi, like all players, was required to be available to media after games.

