PSG appoints Luis Enrique as new coach

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique has been appointed as the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the French champion announced on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old, who had been a free agent since being sacked as Spain coach last December, replaces Christophe Galtier after his departure from the club was confirmed earlier in the day.

His main goal will be to deliver the Champions League trophy which has eluded the Qatari owners since they bought the club.