Watch: SAFF final penalty shootout as India beats Kuwait to win cup

Watch the full penalty shootout between India and Kuwait at the final of the SAFF cup at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 16:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a penalty kick against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a penalty kick against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a penalty kick against Kuwait during the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

For the second match running, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu starred for India as it beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties (after sudden death) to lift its ninth SAFF Championship title, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the penalty shootout that ensued after the tie had finished 1-1, Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Subhashish Bose scored for India, with Udanta Singh missing.

FOLLOW: India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final highlights

For Kuwait, Mohammed Abdullah’s spot-kick, first in the sequence, clattered off the bar, but Fawaz Alotaibi, Ahmad Aldhefeery, Abdulaziz Mahran and Shabaib Alkhaldi stretched it to sudden death.

Watch the full penalty shootout between India and Kuwait:

