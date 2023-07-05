Watch: SAFF final penalty shootout as India beats Kuwait to win cup

For the second match running, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu starred for India as it beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties (after sudden death) to lift its ninth SAFF Championship title, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Tuesday.
In the penalty shootout that ensued after the tie had finished 1-1, Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Subhashish Bose scored for India, with Udanta Singh missing.
FOLLOW: India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship final highlights
For Kuwait, Mohammed Abdullah’s spot-kick, first in the sequence, clattered off the bar, but Fawaz Alotaibi, Ahmad Aldhefeery, Abdulaziz Mahran and Shabaib Alkhaldi stretched it to sudden death.
Watch the full penalty shootout between India and Kuwait:
