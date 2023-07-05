Bayern Munich is renovating Allianz Arena for next season and Euro 2024

Bayern Munich is taking advantage of the summer break to lay a new hybrid field for next season and modernize its stadium - Allianz Arena - ahead of the 2024 European Championship and 2025 Champions League final.

The new field will feature a mixture of natural and artificial grass, the club said Wednesday.

“It’s a carpet which already contains synthetic fibers. Natural grass is sown in between, which combines the advantages of a natural turf with the quality of a hybrid turf. It will be even more level and therefore very easy to play on,” stadium managing director Jürgen Muth said.

The stadium work involves converting some seated areas into standing only sections, the addition of more seats in other areas, and the removal of rows of seats behind one of the goals to create additional wheelchair spaces. The capacity will remain at 75,000 spectators.

Bayern said the renovation work is being carried out for safety reasons on the recommendation of the local administrative office.

“Everything has been discussed and agreed with the fan dialogue working group,” the club said.

Bayern’s stadium is scheduled to host six matches during Euro 2024 and the Champions League final the following year.